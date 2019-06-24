Heads up drivers and pedestrians – Menlo Park Police will be vigilant on June 27

The Menlo Park Police Department will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation intended to educate drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws meant to keep them safe on the road.

On Thursday, June 27, officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and pedestrians that are illegal and dangerous. Special attention will be directed toward drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, speeding, making illegal turns, not stopping for signs and signals or any other traffic violation. Officers will stop pedestrians who cross the street illegally, fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way, or are distracted while walking.

Pedestrians should only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal. In addition, pedestrians should be looking for cars backing up and avoid darting between parked cars, make eye contact with drivers and wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers should wait for pedestrians to cross the street, slow down or prepare to stop when crossing an intersection where there is foot traffic, and stop at the crosswalk line to allow other drivers to see and yield to pedestrians.

Pedestrians and drivers can also ensure everyone gets where we need to go safely by avoiding distractions.

“Drivers and pedestrians should be looking out for one another and not down at their phone,” Menlo Park Police Corporal ChrisAdair said. “When it comes to roadway safety, they share equal responsibility.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019