Silly Goose & Val return to Menlo Park on June 30

Silly Goose & Val are back, just in time for this year’s Summer Puppetry Festival! Enjoy a fast-paced, funny musical show featuring puppets, ventriloquism, dancing, singing, and “100% audience participation” at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Sunday, June 30 from 2:00 too 3;00 pm.

About Silly Goose & Val

Ventriloquist, musician, composer, author and performer Valerie Leonhart Smalkin has won Parents’ Choice awards for her recordings, a Moonbeam Children’s Book Award for her writing, and a shared Emmy for the show It’s Kindertime on Baltimore’s ABC affiliate WMAR-TV 2. She performs with Silly Goose around the eastern seaboard, in California, and even Brussels, Belgium.

This free event received funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.