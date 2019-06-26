Menlo Park residents can drop off unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal

Did you know the City of Menlo Park has a drop box in the Police lobby at 701 Laurel St., for the safe disposal of expired or unwanted medications? The medication disposal kiosk accepts pharmaceuticals in any dosage, except for those listed as an exception.

Items not accepted include herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care products, compressed cylinders, aerosols, inhalers, medical devices, sharps, illicit drugs and iodine containing medications.

The medications should be left in their original containers or placed in a sealed plastic bag. Personal identifying information on the medicine bottle should be removed or crossed out.

The kiosk is open during regular business hours, Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and alternate Fridays 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Homebound and disabled individuals can contact MED-Project to request a prepaid envelope to return unwanted or expired medicine. These requests can be made online at Med-Project.org or by calling 1-844-MED-PROJ.