Celebrate 4th of July with parade and fun activities in Menlo Park

Kids are invited to decorate their bikes, tricycles, or wagons and parade down Santa Cruz Avenue from downtown (corner of Chestnut Street and Santa Cruz Avenue) to Burgess Park.

The Parade starts promptly at 11:45 a.m. Once at Burgess Park, enjoy live music, bounce houses, rock walls, face painting, crafts, games and food.

This year’s band is “The Hella Good Band” featuring a multitude of top 40 hits.

$10 wristbands required for some activities. Wristbands can be purchased on site or at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma St.) in advance.

