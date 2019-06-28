Bicycle safety improvements in downtown Menlo Park completed

Work on permanent treatments for the bicycle facilities along Oak Grove Avenue, Crane Street, Live Oak Avenue and University Drive in Menlo Park are now complete.

Final construction of the project began in May 2019 and consisted of refreshing the faded painted lines from the pilot project with reflective thermoplastic striping. Between El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks, thermoplastic striping is postponed due to the ongoing development project at 1300 El Camino Real. Bicycle facilities in this area will be maintained in paint until the road is resurfaced in the summer of 2020.

On November 13, 2018, the City Council approved the permanent installation of bicycle facilities on Oak Grove Avenue, University Drive and Crane Street. The route connects key destinations in Menlo Park, including schools, downtown and residential neighborhoods. The project includes buffered bike lanes on a portion of Oak Grove Avenue and University Drive, with a connecting bicycle route marked with sharrows (shared-lane marking) on Crane Street, Santa Cruz Avenue and Live Oak Avenue.

For more information, please visit the Oak Grove-University-Crane Bike Project webpage.