Artist Naomi Mendel is featured at Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park

Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park is exhibiting the work of Israel-based artist Naomi Mendel through August 2nd. She participated in the Gallery’s Artist Residency in Half Moon Bay this past February and March.

“My work explores the moment in visual perception that precedes interpretation — the moment when the world overwhelms the gaze with a barrage of disparate impressions that the mind will try to bring together into meaningful, conceptualized images,” Naomi says. “My paintings let the viewer’s gaze linger in this moment of indeterminacy, lose itself in a disassembled world.”

She continues: “In my artistic process, I rely crucially on photography. I paint on the basis of one or more photos of my subject. This allows me to blend impressions from different perspectives into one painting.

“A photograph represents not only objects in the world but also captures the gaze that perceives them, at one moment in time. Focusing on a still photograph allows me to slip into abstract observation — seeing a scene as colors, shapes and texture rather than discrete objects.

“Thus my approach to my subject is first of all formalistic. Since the aim is not to achieve an accurate imitation of the photograph but a scene falling apart into its atomic components, the process of making one painting takes several months and has the character of untying a knot or deciphering a riddle.”

Naomi was born in Jerusalem and graduated from the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design and obtained her Art Teachers Certificate studies at the Seminar Hakibbuzim College. She continued her artistic studies at Hogeschool voor de Kunsten in Utrecht Netherlands and presented her solo exhibit at the Heder Gallery of Contemporary Art in Tel Aviv, and at the Dana Gallery, Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

She has participated in group exhibits in Israel and abroad, including UDK Gallery, Berlin, Haifa, Museum, Hanina Gallery, Tel Aviv, Feinberg Projects Gallery, Tel Aviv and Curators’ Choice of the Israeli Fresh Paint art fair in which she participated three times. She earned a scholarship from the Rabinovich Foundation and from the Israeli Ministry of Culture for the “Artist – Teacher Grant” for the past three years, for teaching in boarding schools in outlying Israeli communities.

Her work can be seen in collections in Israel and worldwide, including Haifa Museum, Igal Ahuvi, Dubi Schiff, Poalim Bank, Lisa Shiloach and Yossi Uzrad in Israel, and the Herschman collection in San Francisco.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue. The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sunday and Monday are by appointment only. Artwork can also be seen by chance and appointment; please call 650-400-5325 or email [email protected]