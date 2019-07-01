Create a light for your summer garden at the Menlo Park Library on July 2

Sign up to create your own beautiful garden light using a repurposed jar, some paint, and a creative boost from art facilitator Christie Inocencio! Extra “green” credit if you bring your own jar.

Advance registration is required for this adults only event which will take place on Tuesday, July 2 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Christie Inocencio is a teaching artist who leads programs at libraries, senior centers, schools, and other locations throughout San Mateo and Alameda Counties and beyond. She started her company, Christie’s Creative Cupboard, in order to fill a need in the community for fun, educational programs for all age groups.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.