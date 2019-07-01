San Mateo County to begin Santa Cruz Avenue lane closure pilot program

San Mateo County will be temporarily closing one lane of traffic in the northbound direction of Santa Cruz Avenue at the intersection of Santa Cruz Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas beginning July 2 through October 2, 2019. The lane closure is anticipated to be in place for three months.

San Mateo County has worked with a community task force and the City of Menlo Park to evaluate ways to improve traffic, bicycle and pedestrian safety and potentially install bike lanes and wider sidewalks on this segment of Santa Cruz Avenue. The temporary lane closure enables evaluation of traffic conditions before, during and after the closure to understand the impacts of a potential long-term lane closure.

During the closure, vehicles will be directed to use one northbound lane to access Alameda de las Pulgas and one lane to access Menlo Park via Santa Cruz Avenue. All vehicles will be required to stop on red before making a right turn on to Santa Cruz Avenue at this intersection.

Additional information on the corridor study and the temporary lane closure can be found on the San Mateo County Public Works Santa Cruz Avenue Corridor Study project page.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission