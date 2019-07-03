Artist Michael Killen speaks on climate change at Menlo Spark event on July 9

Menlo Spark is hosting a program featuring climate change artist Michael Killen on Tuesday, July 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park. Attendees can learn about Menlo Park’s Fossil Free Buildings Campaign while view Killen’s new collection “Search for Climate Solutions.”

A Menlo Park resident, Killen has displayed large paintings about climate and clean energy at NASA, Stanford, Sustainable Silicon Valley, the US Dept. of Commerce and US Dept. of Interior events and former Governor Brown’s Office of Planning and Research. He will discuss his five new pieces at this event.