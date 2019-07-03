Spotted: Demonstrators protesting children’s detention camps

Menlo Park resident Judy Adams (pictured center with mic) was among the dozens who took part in a sidewalk demonstration on the corner of Embarcadero and El Camino yesterday in protest of children’s detention camps for asylum seekers.

Judy thanked people for coming, talked about the issue of the children’s detention camps, and invited participants to the weekly Friday “peaceful sidewalk vigils/demonstrations” at the same corner, every noon-1:00 pm. “We hope to have participants on the 5th for our small vigil,” she emailed.

Tuesday’s demonstration was sponsored by MoveOn, the Palo Alto Raging Grannies Action League and Peninsula/Palo Alto Women’s Intl. League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF).