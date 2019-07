Animal ambassadors visit Belle Haven branch of library on July 10

Some “animal ambassadors” are visiting the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Wednesday, July 10, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, courtesy of Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

Learn about different habitats such as deserts, grasslands, forests, and even the urban jungle! Meet some of the animals that call these places home. Appropriate for Grades K-5.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.