Make a plant terrarium at Menlo Park Library on July 9

Learn about air plants so that you can create a plant terrarium! Let your creativity fly at the Menlo Park Library on July 9 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Supplies provided.
Registration required. Grades 5-12 are welcome.
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
