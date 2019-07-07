Make a plant terrarium at Menlo Park Library on July 9

Learn about air plants so that you can  create a plant terrarium! Let your creativity fly at the Menlo Park Library on July 9 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.  Supplies provided.

Registration required. Grades 5-12 are welcome.

