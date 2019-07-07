Menlo Park claims two players on the winning Women’s World Cup soccer team

Abby Dahlkemper (shown above participating in FIFA portrait day) and Tierna Davidson (below, right) are Menlo Park’s brightest stars today as members of the USA soccer team that defeated the Netherlands 2-0 for the Women’s World Cup victory.

The two defenders, who both grew up in Menlo Park, attending Oak Knoll School and graduating from Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton.

Defender Dahlkemper has represented the U.S. since 2010 when she first appeared for the U-17s and was a team captain. After 11 caps with the U-17s and a further eight for the U-23s from 2013-2016, Dahlkemper made her first senior appearance for the USA on Oct. 19, 2016, as a substitute against Switzerland. Dahlkemper was voted the NWSL’s Defender of the Year in 2017.

The center back won an NCAA National Championship with UCLA in 2013. As a professional, Dahlkemper continued to win, claiming three championships in her first four seasons in the NWSL including the ‘treble’: NWSL Shield, NWSL Championship and the ICC Championship.

At 20 years old, Davidson, also a defender, is the youngest played on the team. After winning the national championship with Stanford in 2017, Davidson left college one year early and became the first-round draft pick for the Chicago Red Stars.

Top photo courtesy of FIFA; second photo courtesy of U.S. Soccer