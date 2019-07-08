5th annual Congressional App Challenge for 18th District is underway

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced today the launch of the fifth annual Congressional App Challenge for the 18th Congressional District.

Established by the Congresswoman and Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) in 2013, the competition is a bipartisan nationwide event that invites high school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. The App Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education disciplines.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for students, and I’m excited to launch our fifth competition to showcase the ingenuity and skills of young coders in our Congressional District,” Rep. Eshoo said. “Science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational for opportunity, and the Congressional App Challenge encourages students to build their own app, bolsters their interest in STEM fields, and motivates them to pursue higher education in these fields.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public high school located in the 18th Congressional District. Students entering the competition must create a YouTube or VIMEO video explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process. Rep. Eshoo’s office will be accepting submissions between July 8th and November 1st.

Last year’s winner was Menlo-Atherton High School student Anna Quinlan pictured (above) with the Congresswoman at the 2018 award ceremony.

The submitted apps will be judged by an appointed panel of individuals within the academic, software, and entrepreneurial fields. The winning student’s app in each participating congressional district will be displayed in an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.

More details on submitting a contest entry, the rules of the competition, and helpful programming resources can be found here on Congresswoman Eshoo’s website, or at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.