Laderans get creative for the annual 4th of July themed bake-off

Long-time InMenlo contributing photographer Laura Hamilton captured some of the fun at the annual 4th of July bake off at the Ladera Recreation District yesterday. Among the winners was Zoe Gostyla (right) and EB Hoffman’s BBQ baked goods (below).

Entries are judged in a variety of age and family categories along with special prizes for “Best of Show,” “Most Patriotic” and “Ladera Spirit.”

Once the winners are announced, attendees are welcome to fill up on the beautiful desserts!

Photos by Laura Hamilton (c) 2019