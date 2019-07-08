Point Lobos State Natural Preserve is a wildlife wonderland



InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most spent the 4th of July visiting Point Lobos State Natural Preserve which is just south of Carmel.

Here’s a description from the state website to set the scene for the wonderful photos of sea birds and sea life he captured there that day:

“Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is outstanding for sightseeing, photography, painting, nature study, picnicking, SCUBA diving, and jogging.

“In addition to the spectacular beauty, nearly every aspect of its resources is of scientific interest. There are rare plant communities, endangered archeological sites, unique geological formations, and incredibly rich flora and fauna of both land and sea.

“Deriving its name from the offshore rocks at Punta de los Lobos Marinos, Point of the Sea Wolves, where the sound of the sea lions carries inland, the Reserve has often been called ‘the crown jewel of the State Park System.'”

If these photos inspire a visit, plan to arrive early as the parking lots fill quickly.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019