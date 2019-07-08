Watch Tommy’s Pirate Adventure on Belle Haven branch of library on July 14

Puppet Art Theater brings some high-seas fun to Menlo Park Library’s Summer Puppetry Festival.

Tommy and his dog Fifi are enjoying living on Alligator Island, at least until the pirates show up. Mixed-up treasure leads to confusion and fun, as Tommy ends up playing pirates for real!

Enjoy:

– Live, interactive puppetry

– Laughs for all ages

– A post-show introduction to the puppets & how they work

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.