Watch Tommy’s Pirate Adventure on Belle Haven branch of library on July 14

Puppet Art Theater brings some high-seas fun to Menlo Park Library’s Summer Puppetry Festival.
Tommy and his dog Fifi are enjoying living on Alligator Island, at least until the pirates show up. Mixed-up treasure leads to confusion and fun, as Tommy ends up playing pirates for real!
Enjoy:
– Live, interactive puppetry
– Laughs for all ages
– A post-show introduction to the puppets & how they work
This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
{ 0 comments… add one now }