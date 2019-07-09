Caltrain to host July 13 emergency exercise near Bohannon Drive in Menlo Park

On Saturday, July 13, from 5:00 am to 4:00 pm Caltrain will be conducting a simulation emergency exercise along the rail line parallel to Bohannon Drive. During the exercise, there may be some traffic control as emergency vehicles enter and exit the area.

If necessary, flaggers will facilitate alternating one-way traffic. Parking in the area will be limited as it is needed for emergency response vehicle staging and access to the site of the simulated emergency.

The exercise will include a simulated train derailment and may include simulated fires of a train locomotive. Volunteers will also be onsite acting as injured and frightened passengers. The exercise train will be staged near 4000 Campbell Ave.

The exercise is in coordination with Caltrain’s local emergency responders and is required by law (49 CFR Part 239). Emergency responder preparedness is targeted to address unintentional acts and well as intentional events such as terrorism. This year’s exercise will include two adjacent city emergency responders from San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

For questions about the exercise, please call Caltrain Customer Service at 1-800-660-4287.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission