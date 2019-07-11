Drumming Magic for the whole family comes to the library on July 16

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, July 16, for an event for all ages from 2:00 to 2:45 pm. Music teacher, facilitator and performer Mika Scott brings us together in a fun drumming circle.

The skills learned aren’t just musical: they’re also mathematical, cooperative, intercultural, structural, and emotional — just for starters!

Mika first started drumming as a child, inspired by the rich Bay Area musical community. He has performed live with Steve Miller, Zero, and Hamza El Din, as well as Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead.

Mika’s love and passion for music have led him to facilitate and teach drumming groups for thousands of children and adults in a wide variety of settings.

This free event is made possible thanks to funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.