POST offers Jim Caldwell poster of Tunitas Creek Beach painting

Emails artist (and architect) Jim Caldwell: “This beach is a coastal gem: an expansive one-mile stretch of beach framed by iconic steep cliffs at the intersection of Tunitas Creek and Highway 1, south of Half Moon Bay.

“Unfortunately, the beach experienced significant degradation in recent years. It became popular via social media as a place for overnight raves, parties and campouts. Nearly nine tons (or 18,000 pounds) of garbage was removed by a local volunteer group over the course of the past two years.

“Fortunately, the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) has purchased 58 acres of the beachfront property which will become a new public beach managed by San Mateo County Parks.

“To help support this important project, a limited number of 18 x 24 posters of my recent Tunitas Creek Beach painting will be available for $200. (The original oil painting is available at the standard price.) These prints will be printed on high-quality fine art archival paper, and I will sign and number each print. If you are interested in purchasing one of these limited-edition prints, please email Megan Derhammer: [email protected]spacetrust.org.”

Note: You can see more of Jim’s painting at Art Ventures in downtown Menlo Park.