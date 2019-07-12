Peach Fruit Fly treatments to occur in parts of eastern Menlo Park

On July 9, 2019, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) issued a notice in our area about Peach Fruit Flies (Bactrocera zonata) – an invasive fruit fly that, if established, could result in adverse impacts on native plants and produce.

CDFA detected the insects in Palo Alto and identified a treatment area that extends into parts of eastern Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. The portions of Menlo Park affected will generally be in the area east of Menalto Avenue between San Francisquito Creek and O’Keefe Street, and east of Willow Road between O’Keefe Street and U.S. 101.

The eradication treatments involve crews placing “bait stations” amounting to a splatter of a waxy, time-released biological solution. The photo shows a “bait station” example that could be visible after treatment.

The active ingredient is Spinosad, is a natural product of a type of soil bacteria, which combines the effectiveness of synthetic products with the benefits of a biological insect pest control. View the Frequently Asked Questions about Spinosad (English | Spanish).

Currently, the CDFA has no plans to treat on private residences. The “bait stations” will only be placed on street trees, light poles and similar elevated and publicly-inaccessible surfaces, in the right of way.

For more information, please visit the CFDA Peach Fruit Fly webpage or call the San Mateo County Agriculture Commissioner’s office at 650-363-4700.

