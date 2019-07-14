Asheba sings Caribbean music for children on July 17

Sing and dance along, as Asheba performs original lullabies, fast-tempo tunes, and remakes of classics on July 17, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy) of the Menlo Park Library.

Asheba is a musical storyteller who specializes in calypso, the musical and folkloric oral tradition of Trinidad, Asheba’s homeland. Stories of hope and happiness are the focus of his songs, which range from original lullabies to fast tempo tunes to remakes of classics such as Itsy Bitsy Spider, Five Little Monkeys, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and You Are My Sunshine.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.