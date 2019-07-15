Menlo Summer Fest takes place July 20-21

Returning on July 20-21, Menlo Summer Fest, brings two days of fun in the sun from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm both days. The lineup features:

Live music on the Facebook Community Music Stage

the Hopsland Craft Beer Tent

Cornhole Corner and food trucks in Fremont Park\

the pulsating FUNISTA Tropical Beats DJ Tiki Lounge

What’s Up Photo Booth and Stay Cool Misting Tent at the El Camino Real food and music hub

Artsplash with fine art and cool crafts by 200 professional artists

Summer Vibes Art Contest and Express Your Summerself Color Spot

the Summer Fun Kiddieland with an amazing array of thrill rides; a rock climbing wall, face painting, body art, glitter tattoos and a host of awesome amusements in the Super Duper Kidz Funzone

Pilates V Yoga/Pilates Start Strong Kick-Off on Saturday, July 20 and Fleet Feet Menlo Park’s Summer Fest Run Happy 5K Fun Run & Walk on Sunday, July 21!

The entertainment lineup includes Chicago the Tribute, Flaming O’s, New American Villains, Rumbache, The Jack Mosbacher Band, and The Reikestra on the Facebook Community Music Stage plus exceptional street musicians EllaHarp and Mike Fair’s Drum Circle.

Catch Mustache Harbor, creators of a soft rock explosion not seen since the heyday of Christopher Cross at the “Enjoy The Ride Cool Down Concert” on Saturday, July 20, from 5:00-7:00 pm in Fremont Park.

Festival admission is free. Presented by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

Photo by Robb Most from Summer Fest 2018