Register for Tour de Menlo taking place on Aug. 17

Make plans to ride Tour de Menlo on August 17, which offers three Peninsula routes for cyclists of all abilities, along with good weather, great food, and plenty of SAG support for those who need it. Registration is available online.

Riders have their choice of 35-, 46- and 65-mile routes, all well-marked and beginning at Menlo-Atherton High School. After taking different routes from the start, all riders eventually will head south on Stevens Canyon Road to the final rest stop at Madrone Park. Riders can rest and enjoy refreshments before heading back to Menlo Atherton High School for a relaxing lunch in the courtyard.

The ride is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation and the Almanac. All proceeds are used to support need-based Rotary scholarships, numerous other Rotary Foundation projects and the Almanac’s Holiday Fund, which contributes more than $150,000 a year to 10 local nonprofits. Second Harvest Food Bank, Life Moves and St. Anthony’s Dining Room are among the beneficiaries of the Holiday Fund.