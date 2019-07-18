Next SLAC free public tour is Friday, July 19 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm

SLAC public tours last approximately 90 minutes and generally include a visit to the 2-mile-long linear accelerator building and one other SLAC facility (depending on site availability).

The tour meets at 12:45 p., at the orientation theater in Building 53, located across from the main SLAC entrance (2575 Sand Hill Rd.). Please bring a valid government-issued photo ID (driver’s license or passport) for main gate site access, and wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes.

Tours are open to visitors 12 years of age and above. Minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

During registration, visitors are required to review and agree to assume certain risks of participating in the tour, which are specified in a waiver for your signature. Waivers for permitted children over 12 years old must be signed by a parent or guardian. Please use your full name to register and to sign the waiver.

Registration is limited to two tickets per person. If you are trying to reserve two tickets, make sure both participants sign up with their full names and details, and sign their own initials; IDs are checked at the main gate. Register in advance online.

The tour involves walking and climbing stairs; if you require assistance or have accessibility concerns, please let us know in advance at [email protected]

