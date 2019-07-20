Moon landing scavenger hunt sponsored by Portola Valley Library

Starting today, July 20, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and extending over the next two weeks, stop by the Portola Valley Library for a Moon Landing-themed edition of the library’s Summer Scavenger Hunts. Track down clues and get a prize!

The library is open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Mondays through Friday and from 11:00 am to 5:00 on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Of note: To mark the 50th anniversary of this first Moon landing, the U.S. Postal Service issued two forever stamps (pictured) to celebrate this historic moment. One stamp features Armstrong’s iconic photograph of Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the Moon. The other stamp, a photograph of the moon taken in 2010 by Gregory H. Revera from his home in Madison, Alabama, shows the landing site of the lunar module, Eagle, in the Sea of Tranquility. The site is indicated on the stamp by a dot.