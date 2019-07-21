Learn about nutrition and dieting for seniors at Little House on July 23

Are you tired of yo-yo diets and results that don’t last. Learn why diets don’t work, how to weigh less and live now.

Nan Kitaura, Certified Integrative Health and Nutrition Coach, will lead this free, educational lecture on general nutrition and health for the aging population on Tuesday, July 23, at 1:00 pm at Little House (800 Middle Ave.).

Refreshments provided. RSVP at 650-326-2025 or at Member Services Desk

The lecture is sponsored by Liliana Perazich and Beth Leathers, Senior Real Estate Specialists at Coldwell Banker.