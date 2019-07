Teen are invited to create henna designs on July 23 at Menlo Park Library

Bay Area multicultural folk art and henna artist, Rachel Anne Palacios will be presenting the traditions of henna art and teens will receive one henna design from the artist.

All supplies will be provided for teens to create their own henna design. Grades 5-12 are welcome.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Registration required.