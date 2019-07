Call it a wrap — Menlo Summerfest 2019

Two days of arts, music, food and fun — aka Menlo Summerfest 2019 — made for an animated downtown this past Saturday and Sunday. InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action with a focus on the young and young-at-heart.

Wondering what’s going on with the man with the strange hat? That’s Greg Price of Steamy Tech Kinetic Art and Kits for kids of all ages.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019