Next USGS public lecture on July 25 focuses on phenology

Learn what the USA National Phenology Network and what it’s been up to in the last 10 years! Find out how phenology helps humans adapt to a changing world. This free USGS public lecture will take place on Thursday, July 25, at 7:00; Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park.