Silent Reading Party in three locations on July 25

Bring a book and join the Menlo Park Library for a night of reading quietly in the company of others at one of three locations.

Whether you want a kid-free, 21 and over night, (The Refuge – 1143 Crane St.), a fun family hangout (Cafe Borrone), or a teen escape from the parents (Main Library), there’s a spot for you!

Take home a Menlo Park Library Summer Learning Challenge commemorative coaster.