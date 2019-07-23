Watch Incredibles 2 at Holbrook-Palmer Park on July 26

Under the stars at Holbrook-Palmer Park, the town of Atherton will be showing the movie, Incredibles 2 on a big outdoor screen at 8:00 pm on Friday, July 26.. Come early to pick a spot for your family and get some treats. Pick up your free summer learning challenge book and log! We will be bringing some fun activities to do from 7-8 pm.

About the movie: Bob Parr, Mr. Incredible, has unwittingly demonstrated repeated that Supers can cause as much damage as villains while protecting the world, which causes his wife — Elastigirl — to be chosen as the face of a movement to make Supers legal again. Still, it will take the entire gang to take down a new supervillain bent on mind-controlling the entire world!

Rated PG; 111 minutes