Uncle Jer’s Bees at Atherton Library on July 27

Come learn about the amazing society of honey bees, demonstrated by Ms. Ellen and Uncle Jer through storytelling and puppetry at the Atherton Library (2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane) on Saturday, July 27, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Learn how bee dance, taste honey and see live bees in a safe observation hive! Best for families with children ages 5+.