City of Menlo Park announces grant opportunity for local human services organizations

The City of Menlo Park invites organizations to submit proposals for the FY2019-20 Community Funding Grant Program. The purpose is to provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies whose programs respond to the human service needs of Menlo Park residents.

This funding intent is to subsidize the recipient agency, not be the sole support of any organization. All recipients of financial assistance grants enter into a contractual agreement with the City detailing the specific objectives the grant funds will accomplish. Grant recipients must fully expend all funds by June 30, 2020.

Using the community funding program guidelines, the City Council will allocate the limited resources to invest in community needs. Therefore, please note that requests are for consideration only and in no way guarantees funding for a particular agency.

All necessary information, instructions and forms for submitting a grant application are available online. A City Council subcommittee will review all applications. Grant applications are due no later than 5 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission