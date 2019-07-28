Community Conversation: Domestic Violence 101 takes place at Menlo Park Library on July 30

What are the dynamics of domestic violence, and how do we support survivors regaining control of their lives?
Come to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday July 30, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm to hear a talk about the specific tactics of power and control used to perpetuate domestic violence (DV). Through interactive activities and discussion, we will work together to gain a deeper understanding of DV and learn some key ways we can all support the survivors in our lives.
This conversation will be moderated by members of CORA: Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse.
