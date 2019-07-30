Portion of perimeter trail at Bedwell Bayfront Park closed for repairs

Starting Wednesday, July 31, part of the Bedwell Bayfront Park perimeter trail will be closed for repairs for up to two weeks. The affected area is a small part of the 2.3-mile trail around the park’s edge, which is also part of the San Francisco Bay Trail.

Repairs involve the leachate collection system that pumps liquid waste to a nearby treatment plant. A small release of contaminated liquid was discovered on the soil near a broken pipe. The area is now fenced off and the contaminated soil will be removed and replaced.

Trucks and equipment will enter and exit the park along a designated truck route indicated on the map. Visitors should avoid this area while crews are working.

The park sits atop the former Marsh Road Sanitary Landfill that operated from the 1950s through 1984. Those of us who grew up in Menlo remember outings to the dump (no fancy name needed!) with our fathers.