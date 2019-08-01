Menlo Park Historical Association hosts walking tour featuring oldest structures on Aug. 3

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the Menlo Park Historical Association is hosting a walk that will cover the oldest structures in Menlo Park: the Railroad Depot built in 1867, the Timothy Hopkins Gatehouse built in 1864 and the Edgar Mills Bright Eagle mansion built in 1869.

The mile-and-a-half tour will also include “Religious Row” with the Corpus Christi monastery from 1927; the Vallombrosa Center, a religious retreat built around an 1880 mansion owned by Edward Hopkins, nephew of RR magnate Mark Hopkins; and the Church of the Nativity originally built in 1872.

The tour returns through the Trinity Church grounds with the 1914 Montgomery House in the center and passes by the newly built replica of Menlo Park gateway, buil in 1855.

The walk is part of the Victorian Days tours throughout the Peninsula that are sponsored by the San Mateo County Historical Museum. No reservations are required.

Please be at the Railroad Station at 1120 Merrill St. at 11:00 a.m. ready to walk. Please bring your own water and sun protection.

Photo of the Church of the Nativity taken by Scott L. Loftesness in 2010 (c)