Xtreme Science Magic comes to Belle Haven branch of the library on Aug. 7

Science is magical! Get hooked on science during Don O’Brien’s fast-paced, interactive family show full of experiments, demonstrations, and plenty of fun audience participation to amaze children & adults alike! The event takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.

Don O’Brien was a California-licensed public school educator/counselor for 18 years. He now educates with “Xtreme Science Magic” and “Multicultural Music from Around the World,” the two programs he has presented for thousands of children at hundreds of schools and libraries throughout the United States. Don’s programs have been awarded “Best Kids Show in Northern California” two years in a row.

Funding support for this event has been provided by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.