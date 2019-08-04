National Night Out events planned for Menlo Park and Atherton with an appearance by the Bell Brothers a highlight

National Night Out is a nationwide, community-building campaign that promotes police-resident partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and crime prevention. This year’s National Night Out events will be held Tuesday, August 6. Police staff will attend each National Night Out registered neighborhood event to meet and mingle with residents and hand out giveaways.

A special treat for Willows neighborhood residents is an appearance by the Bell Brothers from 5:00 to 7:30 pm at Cafe Zoë (1929 Menalto Ave.). Scott Bell is a long-time resident of Menlo Park. The duo’s original material expresses sentiments of life, love and struggles grounded in a range of musical expressions from Country to Americana to Rock.

Another Menlo resident, Nancy Tompkins, will also be at the Cafe doing a reading from her new children’s book, A Biscuit for Chocolate.

Other National Night Out locations in Menlo Park:

• Hamilton Park, 605 Hamilton Ave., 6:00-8:00 pm

• Gateway Apartments, 1300 Willow Road, 4:00-7:30 pm

• Little House – Nealon Park, 800 Middle Ave., 5:00-8:00 pm

• Nash Bash, 700 block Nash Avenue, 6:00-8:30 pm

Atherton’s National Night Out takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Ave.). There will be free food and fun. The town is partnering with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the California Highway Patrol, and A.D.A.P.T.

Photo courtesy of the Bell Brothers