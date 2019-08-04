Tinker Coin Productions brings “The Garden Show” to Belle Haven branch of library on Aug 11

This summer, the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) celebrates puppetry in its many forms, by hosting a series of puppet shows by a variety of performers from throughout the Bay Area and beyond!

The library welcomes the puppeteers of Tinker’s Coin Productions for the very first time on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2:00 pm.

In “The Garden Show, or, A Tale of Two Plots,” you’ll be treated to a very lively show in which – through misunderstandings, inclement weather, and shared adversity – two gardeners come to know each other better.

Tinker’s Coin Productions has been performing puppet shows and giving workshops for over 30 years at libraries, schools and fairs across the United States and Northern Italy.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.