Dorktales presents Little Red at Atherton Library on Aug. 10

Dorktales will be at the Atherton Library (2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane) to present Little Red on Aug. 10 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Think fractured fairytales meets Big Bang Theory! Dorktales is a family-fun, story time series of goofier versions of favorite classics adored by generations. Suitable for all ages, they’re fast-paced, interactive, full of giggles and entertaining – even for adult types.

La, la, la, la-la! Have you heard the tale of Little Red? You know, the one about the sweet, innocent little girl in the beautiful red cloak who out foxes the big bad wolf? Well forget that one and think ninja granny with a stealthy rescue plan and a fierce aim with a tranquilizer dart.