“Boys ’n’ Guns: Masculinity in a Culture of Violence” is topic on Aug. 10

In a time where gun violence is used as conflict resolution, it’s not just about gun control; it’s also about masculinity control. Siavash Zohoori (pictured) will address gun violence and masculinity in a Menlo Park Library talk at City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.) at 11:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Siavash was a near victim of a mass shooting at UCSB in 2014. He transformed that traumatic experience into a mission to foster more compassionate communities, helping to instill values of respect for women, emotional expression and connection with others, and empathy for fellow human beings.

He facilitates workshops for high school and college students to address the ways in which societal pressures interact with mass shootings and works to create meaningful change through greater understanding of the norms that must be addressed in order to promote a more compassionate community.