Enjoying National Night Out festivities in Menlo Park

There were a number of National Night Out events in Menlo Park and Atherton last night. We stopped by the location on Menalto Avenue in front of Dancer Dejour and Cafe Zoë where the Bell Brothers were performing.

Both officers from the Menlo Park Police Department and fire fighters from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District were in attendance. That meant kids could not only play in the bounce house but get to see some big fire trucks up close, including a large hook and ladder truck.

We spotted Community Safety Officer Victoria Trask engaging a couple of youngsters. And we stopped to visit with the local Moms Demand Action group who were there to promote Be Smart for Kids, reminding people to:

Secure all guns in your home and vehicle;

Model responsible behavior around guns;

Ask about raw presence if unsecured guns in homes;

Recognize the role of guns in suicide;

Tell your peers to be SMART.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019