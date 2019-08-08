Capturing the fun of the Horse and Hound event at Menlo Charity Horse Show

InMenlo Contributing photographer Jules Appleby captured the fun of the Horse and Hound event yesterday at the Menlo Charity Horse Show.

Emails Jules: “The winning rider was Natalie Gerst riding Philadelphia (right) with her winning canine companion Bilbo Baggins pictured jumping with Michelle Louis the handler (second from bottom).”

The bottom photo shows Bilbo Baggins with his owner, Nicola MacMahon.

The horse show, which raises money for Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, runs through Sunday at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton.

Photos by Jules Appleby (c) 2019