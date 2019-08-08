Opinion: Local physical therapist Robin Tobias raises concerns about health care system

Editor’s note: We know we aren’t the only one to have benefited from the care provided by Menlo Park physical therapist Robin Tobias, who has been providing services here since 1985. We’ve also gotten to know her over the years through her occasional “spotted” and flower photos sent to InMenlo. She’s raising concerns about the state of health care in this country and we are sharing her viewpoint with InMenlo readers.

I have been writing to Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier over the past months to try to meet with them in regards to my concerns about trying to continue our high level of care with the pressures of the insurance industry and Medicare continually cutting reimbursements.

I got a very personal letter from Congresswoman Speier. Finally another local PT, Colleen O’Kane, was able to secure a meeting with Congresswoman Eshoo, now that she is home on recess. Four practice owners met with her on Monday, and we were able to convey our concerns. We will reconvene in the next few weeks after she has done some research into our concerns.

The issue of “Medicare for All” came up, obviously. Congresswoman Eshoo is opposed to it. We are all concerned that such a program would cause many more physicians and other providers to opt out of the system, out of necessity.

This is “political” but also impacts everyone in our community, as we all eventually need care.

Here’s what we know: Dog groomers get paid better than we do! And we have an aging population that needs us more than ever, while practices in this area are closing due to mounting pressures to make ends meet financially.

Pictured with Rep. Anna Eshoo, left to right: Chris Reed, Colleen O’Kane, Lisa Green and Robin Tobias