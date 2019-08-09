Spotted: Winning horse and rider in USHJA International Hunter Derby

Emails Jules Appleby: “Another great day at the Menlo Charity Horse Show closing out yesterday afternoon watching John French on his horse Center Court win the USHJA International Hunter Derby.”

The USHJA International Hunter Derby Program consists of a series and an annual championship, which this year will be at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

French, who ranks among the top riders in prize money, took home$25,000 for his win at the Menlo Charity Horse Show.

The Menlo Charity Horse Show, which benefits Vista Center for the Blind and Partially Sighted, continues through Sunday.

Photos by Jules Appleby (c) 2019