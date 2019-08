Big John the chainsaw artist has three German Shepherd admirers

Menlo Park resident Allison Blank is part of a German Shepherd dog walking group. Yesterday they stopped for a visit with chainsaw wood carver Big John Mahoney, and the dogs – Shasta, Dodger and Addie – made themselves at home.

The complete story about Big John’s two carved benches near the Menlo Park Library was posted on InMenlo yesterday.