Chinese lion dance coming to Belle Haven library branch on Aug. 14

The traditional Chinese lion dance is coming to the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

The lion dance is an important part of most Chinese martial arts schools. A team from Buk Sing Academy in Fremont will talk about the art, and give a demonstration.

Funding support provided by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.