Knife wielding Safeway shoplifter arrested by Menlo Park police

On August 11, 2019, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the Menlo Park Police Department dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shoplifting in progress at the Safeway located at 525 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. It was reported that during the commission of the theft, store employees confronted the suspect who then threatened them with a knife. The suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male wearing a green sweatshirt and white pants, fled on foot.

Officers arrived in the area and located a subject matching the description of the suspect, who fled the area on foot through the parking lot of 800 El Camino Real. He was contacted by the officers and taken into custody without incident. Officers searched the area where the suspect was located and discovered a knife that he discarded.

All of the property that was stolen from the store was located in his possession and returned to Safeway. Suspect Arrested Alberto Gonzalez (12/23/90) was ultimately processed and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for Armed Robbery (212.5(c) PC) as well as Bringing Narcotics into a Jail Facility (4573 PC).

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who might have information regarding this case and/or who witnessed this incident, to call Menlo Park Police Detectives at (650) 330-6300 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395.