Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces opening of grant applications for 2020

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) today announced the opening of the 2020 CZI Community Fund, a funding opportunity for Bay Area organizations addressing the most critical needs in their communities.

Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.

Organizations and groups supporting the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, unincorporated North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City are encouraged to submit applications for grant funding. Applications can be submitted online or through paper application from August 13, 2019, through September 12, 2019.

Created in 2017, the CZI Community Fund supports local organizations working to address the community’s most urgent needs, including education, homelessness, immigration, transportation, housing, workforce development, food security, health care, mental health, and more. Since its launch, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 60 local organizations.

“San Mateo County is our home and we are committed to supporting our community here,” said Cristina Huezo, Director of CZI Community at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “Through the CZI Community Fund, we’re proud to assist local organizations that work tirelessly to support our neighbors and strengthen the community.”

CZI Community Fund offers year-long grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000. Additionally, CZI provides grant recipients capacity building support and programming to strengthen partnerships and foster collaboration.

Photo of Priscilla Chan at The Primary School, which she founded courtesy of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative